Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 12.8%

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) were down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 32,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 635,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Bank of America began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

