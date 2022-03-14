Credit Suisse Group Trims Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price to $15.50

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.27 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.
In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
