Credit Suisse Group Trims Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price to $15.50

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.27 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

