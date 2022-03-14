Credit Suisse Group Trims Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price to $14.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COCO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

NASDAQ COCO opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.