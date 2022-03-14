Credit Suisse Group Trims Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price to €65.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €85.00 ($92.39) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €103.00 ($111.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 149,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

