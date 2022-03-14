Credit Suisse Group Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $10.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OTLY. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 15.08.

OTLY stock opened at 4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.66. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.95 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

