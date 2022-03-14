Credit Suisse Group Boosts Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $31.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

