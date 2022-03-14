Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

