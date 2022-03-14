Courier Capital LLC Sells 408 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 774,105 shares of company stock worth $215,280,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $221.00 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $552.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average is $256.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

