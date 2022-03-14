Courier Capital LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $221.95 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

