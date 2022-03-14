Courier Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.57 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
