Courier Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

