Courier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $123,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $207.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $180.55 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.