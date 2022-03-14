Couchbase’s (BASE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BASE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of BASE stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Couchbase by 17,270.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Couchbase by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.