Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $27.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,730 shares of company stock worth $3,551,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

CTRA traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.23%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

