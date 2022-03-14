Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $528.65. 48,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.14 and a 200 day moving average of $503.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.38 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

