Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.68

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 36151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

