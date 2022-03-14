Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COOL. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,741,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 466.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 664,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 514,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 345,338 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.79 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

