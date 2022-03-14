Cormark Boosts Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$24.50

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Chesswood Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$247.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$9.08 and a 1-year high of C$14.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$274,340.30.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

