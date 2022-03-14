Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE CSU traded down C$10.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2,037.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,127.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,162.24. The stock has a market cap of C$43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.46. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,672.03 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSU. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,507.14.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

