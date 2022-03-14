Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down C$10.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2,037.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,772. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,672.03 and a 1-year high of C$2,385.80.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSU. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,507.14.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.