Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.45 or 0.06534733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00265445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00730495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00065696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00470027 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00376057 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

