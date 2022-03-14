Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 15846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Specifically, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800,692 shares of company stock valued at $38,074,789.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 146.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $64,134,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.