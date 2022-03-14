Comparing Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) and SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SunOpta and Seaboard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunOpta presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Given SunOpta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunOpta is more favorable than Seaboard.

Profitability

This table compares SunOpta and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta -0.51% 1.38% 0.59% Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99%

Volatility and Risk

SunOpta has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunOpta and Seaboard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta $812.62 million 0.61 -$4.14 million ($0.08) -56.88 Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.50 $570.00 million $490.36 8.06

Seaboard has higher revenue and earnings than SunOpta. SunOpta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seaboard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of SunOpta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Seaboard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of SunOpta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Seaboard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seaboard beats SunOpta on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc. manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment provides plant-based beverages, and liquid and dry ingredients that utilizes almond, soy, coconut, oat, hemp, and other bases, as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. This segment also packages dry- and oil-roasted in-shell sunflower and sunflower kernels, as well as corn-, soy-, and legume-based roasted snacks; and processes and sells raw sunflower inshell and kernel for food and feed applications. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers individually quick frozen (IQF) fruits, such as strawberries, blueberries, mangos, pineapples, blends, and other berries for retail; and IQF and bulk frozen fruits, including purÃ©es, fruit cups, and smoothies for foodservice, and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. This segment also provides fruit snacks comprising bars, twists, ropes, and bite-sized products. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Seaboard (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

