Comparing Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enova International and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $1.21 billion 0.93 $256.30 million $6.79 4.93 Affirm $870.46 million 10.08 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -9.52

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enova International and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 21.22% 24.90% 11.04% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enova International and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 2 2 0 2.50 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Enova International currently has a consensus target price of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $98.71, indicating a potential upside of 219.88%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Enova International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Enova International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enova International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enova International beats Affirm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc. engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service. It caters non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded by Albert Goldstein and Alexander Goldstein in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

