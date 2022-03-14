Comparing Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 28.73% 26.53% 17.81% Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 0 4 16 0 2.80 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $124.74, suggesting a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Bone Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $5.23 billion 12.34 $1.50 billion $2.39 43.28 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.83 million N/A N/A

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Bone Biologics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring systems measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corp. is a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets. Bone Biologics Corp. is based in BURLINGTON, Mass.

