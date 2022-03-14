Comparing BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) & Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and BlackSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 1.04 $2.65 billion $0.78 10.83 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.70% 24.85% 8.28% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 5 8 0 2.50 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 264.54%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport. The Digital Services segment provides software and services in the areas of digital business support systems, operational support systems, cloud communication, cloud core, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment includes networks and information technology managed services, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance. The Emerging Business and Other segment encompasses emerging business, Iconectiv, Red Bee Media, and Media Solutions. The company was founded by Lars Magnus Ericsson in 1876 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

