Comparing Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Anghami alerts:

This table compares Anghami and Sirius XM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Sirius XM 15.10% -54.26% 13.45%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Anghami and Sirius XM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Sirius XM 2 2 4 0 2.25

Sirius XM has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Sirius XM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than Anghami.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sirius XM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Sirius XM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Sirius XM $8.70 billion 2.81 $1.31 billion $0.31 19.97

Sirius XM has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Volatility & Risk

Anghami has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius XM has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Anghami on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine. The firm operates through the following segments: Sirius XM and Pandora. The company was founded on May 17, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.