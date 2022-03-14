Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 103.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

