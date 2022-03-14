Comerica Bank Has $1.64 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 11.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153,091 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 31.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,401 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

MHO opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.06.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.