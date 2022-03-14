Comerica Bank Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.68 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.33.

