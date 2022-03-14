Comerica Bank Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.