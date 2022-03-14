Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Jack in the Box worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JACK opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,847 shares of company stock valued at $160,758. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

