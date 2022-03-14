Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.20 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

