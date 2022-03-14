ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0002 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.84 million and $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,571,000,664 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

