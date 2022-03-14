Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.