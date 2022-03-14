Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,090 shares of company stock worth $284,068. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $62.99 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.