Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 379.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $81.10 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $98.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGEAF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.