Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cocrystal Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

