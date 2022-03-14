Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $20.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCHGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.71) to GBX 3,130 ($41.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,426.54.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.