Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.