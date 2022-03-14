Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $110.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.78. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $138.08.

