Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 123,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 78,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $71.97 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47.

