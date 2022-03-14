Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,194 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

