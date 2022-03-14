Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings. Clene posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

CLNN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $174.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clene by 9,823.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

