Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 4,459 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Oracle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.