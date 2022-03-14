Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.59 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

