Clear Street Markets LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

