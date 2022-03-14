CL King Trims American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Target Price to $23.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CL King from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $14.31 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 239.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

