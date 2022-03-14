Citigroup Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target to $46.50

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.26.

Futu stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Futu will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,549,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

