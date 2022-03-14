Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 678,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,596,697. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

